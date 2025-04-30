Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Purchases 27 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $548.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.80 and a 200-day moving average of $596.20.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.