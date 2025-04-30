Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.