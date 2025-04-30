The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $93,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.35.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $386.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $252.93 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.