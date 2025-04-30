Valley Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valley Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.