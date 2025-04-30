Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 29th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, Nexstar Media Group, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.21. 4,195,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,641,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $372.35. The stock had a trading volume of 795,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,305. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.78. The firm has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.80. The stock had a trading volume of 341,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.72.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,420,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $22.26.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. 1,767,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,405. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $150.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $143.32 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.05.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. 441,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,046. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97.

