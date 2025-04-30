Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 22,427 Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.16% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,734,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,613,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52-week low of $100.67 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.