One68 Global Capital LLC Invests $950,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 735.0% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 108,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 5.4 %

HON opened at $211.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

