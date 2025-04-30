One68 Global Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

