Aquatic Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,655 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $131,350,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,429,000 after purchasing an additional 543,876 shares during the period. Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 435,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 68.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 737,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $79.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

