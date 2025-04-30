RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $86,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 37.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of RTX by 365.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 115,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

