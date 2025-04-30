The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $44,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $347.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

