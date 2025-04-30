Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Fluor comprises approximately 3.9% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fluor worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FLR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fluor from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluor from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Fluor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.