PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in PayPal by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

