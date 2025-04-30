Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – April 29th

Hims & Hers Health, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Brinker International are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid‐cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization falls between that of small‐cap and large‐cap firms—typically in the range of roughly $2 billion to $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance of growth potential and stability, often appealing to investors seeking moderate risk and steady long‐term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 133,998,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,200,749. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,894,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,956,073. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $61.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. 154,943,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,963,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,316,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.91. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

EAT traded down $22.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.85. 5,973,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $138.40. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21.

