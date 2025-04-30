Valley Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTES. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

VTES stock opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.48.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

