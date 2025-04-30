Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

QUAL opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.78. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

