Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $113,000 in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Universal Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

(Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.