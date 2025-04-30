Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Agree Realty makes up about 0.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

