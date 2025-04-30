Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 3,397 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Twilio by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Twilio by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -150.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,164 shares in the company, valued at $21,630,061.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

