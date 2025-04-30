Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 76,470 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

