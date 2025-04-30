Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $260,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $413.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.39.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

