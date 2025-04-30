The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.