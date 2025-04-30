Altarock Partners LP Sells 47,660 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Altarock Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,660 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 25.7% of Altarock Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altarock Partners LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,268,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $620,600,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TDG opened at $1,406.88 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,341.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

