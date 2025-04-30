The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.72.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an "in-line" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.69.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

