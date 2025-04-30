Parvin Asset Management LLC Takes $329,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after buying an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after buying an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after buying an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after buying an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

