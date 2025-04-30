Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 479,482 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,482 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 279,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

ARCT stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $347.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.41.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

