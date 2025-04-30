Navigoe LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. FMR LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the period.
GE Vernova Trading Up 0.2 %
GE Vernova stock opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.42 and a 12-month high of $447.50.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pegasystems: Mid-Cap GenAI Stock With Big Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.