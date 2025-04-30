Navigoe LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. FMR LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.2 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $370.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.42 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $370.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.