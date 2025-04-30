Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,699 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $153,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

