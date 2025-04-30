Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.16.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.