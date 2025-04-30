Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.18.

CYBR opened at $352.67 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

