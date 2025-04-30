6,525 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.