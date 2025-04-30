Comerica Bank Sells 74,824 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,824 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $611.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.52 and a 52-week high of $715.99.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

