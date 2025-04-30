Waterford Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Waterford Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after buying an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

