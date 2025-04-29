Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lifted by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 207,484 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $189.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

