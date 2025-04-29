Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $24.75 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,964 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $24,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Bank of America cut their price target on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

