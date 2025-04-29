Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 347.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $35,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $246.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.20 and its 200-day moving average is $219.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.19.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

