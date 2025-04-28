Sabre Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 15,645 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 382% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,249 put options.
Sabre Trading Up 15.8 %
Shares of SABR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,744,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,202. Sabre has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $978.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. Analysts forecast that Sabre will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on SABR
Institutional Trading of Sabre
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabre by 375.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 1,208,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 194,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sabre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Just Announced Intentions to Buyback Near 10% of Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.