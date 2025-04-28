Short Interest in Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Increases By 823.8%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 823.8% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Spectris Trading Down 3.5 %

SEPJF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. Spectris has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.