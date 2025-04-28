Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,971,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,979,000 after purchasing an additional 133,809 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Parkshore Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $284.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

