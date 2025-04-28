Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.40. Approximately 1,927,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 8,746,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
