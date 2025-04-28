Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.95% from the company’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $7.30 on Monday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,572. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.62, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,402.84. This trade represents a 75.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.