PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, an increase of 718.9% from the March 31st total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 9.23% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,318. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.72. PainReform has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

