SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Down 85.1% in April

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHF stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SHF at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.98. 17,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,024. SHF has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

