Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 131.0% in April

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the March 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Revelation Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

REVB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 7,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,208. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.23. Revelation Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

