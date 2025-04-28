Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Buzzi stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

