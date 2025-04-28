Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buzzi Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of Buzzi stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.
About Buzzi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Just Announced Intentions to Buyback Near 10% of Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.