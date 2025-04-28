Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 676.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF remained flat at $73.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.