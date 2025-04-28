Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 676.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 132.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSF remained flat at $73.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98.
Vossloh Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Alphabet Rebounds After Strong Earnings and Buyback Announcement
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Could Selling Taiwan Semiconductor Be Buffett’s Biggest Regret?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Stocks Just Announced Intentions to Buyback Near 10% of Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.