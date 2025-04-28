ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. 8,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,960. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $2.0837 dividend. This represents a $25.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.12%. This is a boost from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

