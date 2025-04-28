REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.510–1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. REE Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -7.010–7.010 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.
