REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.510–1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. REE Automotive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -7.010–7.010 EPS.

REE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 20,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,046. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

