Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Expands By 859.4%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 859.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCBJY stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. UCB has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $0.4838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

