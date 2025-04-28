Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of WW International Call Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 163% compared to the typical volume of 2,401 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 106,002,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69. WW International has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $2.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WW International stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of WW International as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

